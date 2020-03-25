UrduPoint.com
Beijing Reports Two Imported COVID-19 Cases In 12 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:56 PM

Beijing reported two new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from Canada and France, respectively, over the past 12 hours by Wednesday noon, according to the municipal health commission

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Beijing reported two new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from Canada and France, respectively, over the past 12 hours by Wednesday noon, according to the municipal health commission.

The latest reports have brought the total number of confirmed imported cases in Beijing to 145 as of Wednesday noon. In addition, 416 confirmed indigenous cases have been reported in the city, of which 392 have been discharged from hospital after recovery.

