Belarus Allows Imports, Use of Russian CoviVac Vaccine - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Belarus has allowed imports and use of CoviVac, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Chumakov Center, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Health of Belarus, in accordance with Article 27 of the Law of Belarus of July 20, 2006, No.

161-З 'On the Circulation of Medicines', issued a permit for the import and use of the CoviVac vaccine against COVID-19," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.