Belarus Could Open Borders For Foreigners Desiring To Receive Sputnik V - Lukashenko

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 02:22 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that he had discussed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin a possibility of opening crossings on the Belarus border for people from Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine and other countries who desire to receive Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

"We have agreed with the Russian president that Belarus will open several crossings on this border, and set up tents there if necessary (we have enough hospitals) to receive people from Poland, Lithuania and other countries, especially Ukraine � our people live there, we speak the same language � and help them with the vaccination," Lukashenko said.

According to him, the current diplomatic tensions between Belarus and Western countries will not be an obstacle for Minsk to provide necessary assistance to people who want to be protected from COVID-19.

"Although their governments are behaving indecently toward Belarus, you see the demand for Sputnik V in Western countries," the Belarusian president added.

