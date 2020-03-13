Belarus' Number of COVID-19 Cases Climbs to 27 - Health Ministry Official

Belarus' number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases has climbed to 27 from the previous 21, the head of the Health Ministry's Department of Organization of Medical Care said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Belarus' number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases has climbed to 27 from the previous 21, the head of the Health Ministry's Department of Organization of Medical Care said on Friday.

"As of today, the virus RNA has been detected for 27 patients, this is the total number.

Three patients have already recovered and been discharged. As of now, 24 people are in health care facilities," Elena Bogdan said at a press conference.

There are seven clusters of imported COVID-19 cases in the country.