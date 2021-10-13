Belarus Plans to Start Full-Cycle Production of Sputnik V Vaccine by Year End - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Belarus plans to launch full-cycle production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year, Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said on Wednesday.

"Sputnik V full-cycle (production is planned to be launched) by the end of this year at Belmedpreparaty facilities," Pinevich told reporters.