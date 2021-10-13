UrduPoint.com

Belarus Plans To Start Full-Cycle Production Of Sputnik V Vaccine By Year End - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:44 PM

Belarus Plans to Start Full-Cycle Production of Sputnik V Vaccine by Year End - Minister

Belarus plans to launch full-cycle production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year, Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Belarus plans to launch full-cycle production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year, Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said on Wednesday.

"Sputnik V full-cycle (production is planned to be launched) by the end of this year at Belmedpreparaty facilities," Pinevich told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus

Recent Stories

EU Ambassador Says Carbon Regulation Will Not Disc ..

EU Ambassador Says Carbon Regulation Will Not Discriminate Against Russia

1 minute ago
 Fully Vaccinated Travelers From Mexico, Canada to ..

Fully Vaccinated Travelers From Mexico, Canada to Be Allowed to Enter US - DHS S ..

1 minute ago
 UK economy rebounds 0.4% in August: data

UK economy rebounds 0.4% in August: data

21 minutes ago
 Russia, Cuba Agree to Deepen Strategic Cooperation ..

Russia, Cuba Agree to Deepen Strategic Cooperation - Russian Deputy Prime Minist ..

21 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue fumigation in Town-3 continues in thre ..

Anti-dengue fumigation in Town-3 continues in three shifts: Administrator

21 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 3,405 more cases of COVID-19 varia ..

S.Korea reports 3,405 more cases of COVID-19 variants in past week

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.