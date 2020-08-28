UrduPoint.com
Belarus Plans To Start Testing Russian COVID Vaccine In September - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:29 PM

Belarus is planning to conduct clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine in its territory next month, with an outlook to launch domestic production, the Belarusian Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Belarus is planning to conduct clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine in its territory next month, with an outlook to launch domestic production, the Belarusian Health Ministry said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Belarus would involve in the final phase of additional clinical trials of Russia's coronavirus vaccine, registered in early August, and be among the first foreign countries to import it, as per his agreement with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Russian and Belarusian specialists have by now established an active collaboration on this matter. The Belarusian side has already determined where the clinical trials will be carried out.

They currently clarify technical issues related to the conduct of the trials in accordance with national and international regulations," the ministry said.

Another issue being currently clarified is the number and categories of trial participants, according to the statement.

"According to the Russian-provided preliminary data, clinical trials are scheduled to begin in September. Additionally, at the suggestion of the Russian side, Belarusian specialists are looking into the possibility to produce the vaccine with varying extent of localization at pharmaceutical facilities in Belarus," the ministry added.

