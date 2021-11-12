UrduPoint.com

Belarus Receives New Batch Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:13 PM

MINSK, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:China and Belarus signed a document on vaccine transfer after a new batch of coronavirus vaccines from China arrived here Thursday.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Belarus have sincerely supported each other, provided each other with medical supplies, and exchanged experience on combating the pandemic, said Chinese Ambassador Xie Xiaoyong.

Xie noted that the Chinese government has provided Belarus with four batches of coronavirus vaccines, demonstrating the high-level relationship between the two countries and the friendship between the two peoples.

Chinese vaccines will help Belarus battle the coronavirus, and China is willing to continue to support Belarus within its capacity and join hands with Belarus to build a community of common health for mankind, said Xie.

Dmitry Pinevich, minister of health of Belarus, said that Belarus was the first country to provide humanitarian aid to China at the start of the pandemic. After COVID-19 broke out in Belarus, China was among the first countries to lend a helping hand. Chinese medical experts shared their experience on the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, as well as prevention and control measures, and provided strong support to Belarus in its battle against the pandemic.

