Belarusian COVID-19 Vaccine Undergoing Preliminary Trials - Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Belarusian vaccine against COVID-19 is undergoing preliminary pre-clinical trials, and its production may start in a year at least, Vladimir Gorbunov, the head of the health ministry's center for epidemiology and microbiology, said on Thursday.

"Preliminary pre-clinical trials are underway.

In vitro tests have been carried out already, as well as tests on animals, on several groups of mice," Gorbunov said, as quoted by the health ministry.

The prototype of the vaccine is ready, the health official added.

"The pre-clinical trials will be followed by clinical trials and production facilities design, then production will start. All this will take a year or maybe more," Gorbunov continued.