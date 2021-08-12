UrduPoint.com

Belarusian COVID-19 Vaccine Undergoing Preliminary Trials - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:32 PM

Belarusian COVID-19 Vaccine Undergoing Preliminary Trials - Health Ministry

The Belarusian vaccine against COVID-19 is undergoing preliminary pre-clinical trials, and its production may start in a year at least, Vladimir Gorbunov, the head of the health ministry's center for epidemiology and microbiology, said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Belarusian vaccine against COVID-19 is undergoing preliminary pre-clinical trials, and its production may start in a year at least, Vladimir Gorbunov, the head of the health ministry's center for epidemiology and microbiology, said on Thursday.

"Preliminary pre-clinical trials are underway.

In vitro tests have been carried out already, as well as tests on animals, on several groups of mice," Gorbunov said, as quoted by the health ministry.

The prototype of the vaccine is ready, the health official added.

"The pre-clinical trials will be followed by clinical trials and production facilities design, then production will start. All this will take a year or maybe more," Gorbunov continued.

Related Topics

Vladimir Putin May All

Recent Stories

Durdana Butt passes away

Durdana Butt passes away

21 minutes ago
 Hoax call: youth arrested in sargodha

Hoax call: youth arrested in sargodha

2 minutes ago
 Situation in Afghanistan More Difficult Now Than A ..

Situation in Afghanistan More Difficult Now Than After Withdrawal of Soviet Troo ..

2 minutes ago
 IG, NHMP kicks off plantation drive by planting sa ..

IG, NHMP kicks off plantation drive by planting sapling

2 minutes ago
 Record power 24,464MW generated, transmitted: Hamm ..

Record power 24,464MW generated, transmitted: Hammad Azhar

2 minutes ago
 TBTTP helps promote employment generation,ecologic ..

TBTTP helps promote employment generation,ecological conservation

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.