Belgium Confirms Case Of COVID-19 Transmission From Human To Cat - National Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:27 PM

Belgium Confirms Case of COVID-19 Transmission From Human to Cat - National Center

Laboratory staff in Belgium have confirmed a case of COVID-19 transmission from human to animal, after a man who contracted the disease also infected his pet cat, a representative of the country's coronavirus reference laboratory confirmed on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Laboratory staff in Belgium have confirmed a case of COVID-19 transmission from human to animal, after a man who contracted the disease also infected his pet cat, a representative of the country's coronavirus reference laboratory confirmed on Friday.

"Our colleagues from the veterinary faculty in Liege found that a cat contracted COVID-19 after the infection was transmitted by its owner. The infection has been confirmed and symptoms are present," Emmanuel Andre, a member of the reference laboratory based in the city of Leuven, said at a press conference.

Andre emphasized that this was an individual case and may not be a common occurrence.

Nevertheless, Belgian officials are working to develop preventive measures for pet owners, particularly those who test positive for COVID-19, Andre stated.

Belgian public health officials on Friday confirmed that 1,049 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak to 7,284. A total of 289 people in Belgium have died after contracting the disease.

