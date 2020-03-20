UrduPoint.com
Belgium Passes 2,000 Coronavirus Cases, Deaths Mount

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:59 PM

The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Belgium surged past 2,000 on Friday and the number of deaths attributed to the disease COVID-19 jumped by by 16 to 37

According to the country's national crisis centre, 462 new confirmed cases of the virus have been reported, bringing the total to 2,257 in a country of 11.4 million people.

