Belgium Suspends Use of Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine for Those Aged Below 41 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:22 PM
Belgium suspended immunization with Johnson&Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 for citizens aged below 41 after a suspicious death of a female patient, RTBF broadcaster reported
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belgium suspended immunization with Johnson&Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 for citizens aged below 41 after a suspicious death of a female patient, RTBF broadcaster reported.
The 41-year-old patient, recently inoculated with the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, died in a Belgian hospital after developing thrombosis symptoms.
This was a staffer of a foreign embassy who was vaccinated by the employer, independently from the national vaccination campaign.
While the Johnson&Johnson vaccine use was suspended for those aged below 41, Belgian citizens from other age groups will still receive this vaccine.
Belgium vaccinates its citizens with four COVID-19 vaccines approved by the European Union: Johnson&Johnson, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.