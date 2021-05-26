UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Suspends Use Of Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine For Those Aged Below 41 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:22 PM

Belgium Suspends Use of Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine for Those Aged Below 41 - Reports

Belgium suspended immunization with Johnson&Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 for citizens aged below 41 after a suspicious death of a female patient, RTBF broadcaster reported

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belgium suspended immunization with Johnson&Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 for citizens aged below 41 after a suspicious death of a female patient, RTBF broadcaster reported.

The 41-year-old patient, recently inoculated with the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, died in a Belgian hospital after developing thrombosis symptoms.

This was a staffer of a foreign embassy who was vaccinated by the employer, independently from the national vaccination campaign.

While the Johnson&Johnson vaccine use was suspended for those aged below 41, Belgian citizens from other age groups will still receive this vaccine.

Belgium vaccinates its citizens with four COVID-19 vaccines approved by the European Union: Johnson&Johnson, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Related Topics

European Union Died Belgium From

Recent Stories

Provincial minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi inaugu ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin says no reason to disbelieve Lukashenko ai ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

2 minutes ago

PML-N MPA Naveed Ali arrested in AC torture case

4 minutes ago

Load-shedding duration witnesses down trend in 201 ..

4 minutes ago

Govt opens COVID vaccination registration for enti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.