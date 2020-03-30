UrduPoint.com
Belgium Virus Death Toll Passes 500, With 12,000 Cases

Belgium virus death toll passes 500, with 12,000 cases

Belgium's death toll from the novel coronavirus passed the 500 mark Monday, with almost 12,000 cases detected since the start of the epidemic

Belgium's death toll from the novel coronavirus passed the 500 mark Monday, with almost 12,000 cases detected since the start of the epidemic.

Health authorities in the country of 11.4 million said 513 COVID-19 deaths had been recorded and 11,899 cases confirmed by laboratory tests.

