Belgium's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1,000

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:06 PM

Belgium's coronavirus death toll tops 1,000

The number of deaths attributed to the global coronavirus epidemic in Belgium increased sharply and passed the 1,000 mark on Thursday, health officials said

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The number of deaths attributed to the global coronavirus epidemic in Belgium increased sharply and passed the 1,000 mark on Thursday, health officials said.

The official toll in the country of 11.

4 million has doubled in the space of three days, in part because figures have been updated with a backlog of fatalities from retirement homes.

There have now been 1,001 deaths and 15,348 officially recorded cases since the start of the outbreak, officials told a daily news conference.

