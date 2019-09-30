Benefit of Health Authorities Act will take time to yield results: Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Health Hisham Inamullah Khan Monday informed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly the benefit of KP Regional and District Health Authorities Act will take time to yield results as health sector has improved after MTI Act

Responding to questions of opposition, Hisham Inamullah Khan said the past governments did nothing considerable in health sector due to which the problems aggravated in the health sectors.

He said the present government would leave no stone unturned to bring reforms in the sector, adding that MTI act not only brought improvement in the health sector while the performance of hospitals was also enhanced.

The Minister said development without change was not possible, adding those who were against the change should quit their jobs and seek alternatives if they found any.

He said that at present there are 35000 registered patients of dengue fever and so far no death was reported from across the province.

He said in past 24,000 people were affected due to dengue out of them 70 were died.

Responding to the concerns of MPAs, the minister said that rabbi vaccine was short in hospitals as the cases of dog biting were reportedly increased due to increase in stray dogs.

Defending Chairman board of Governors of MTI-hospitals Nowsherwan Barki, the Minister said Barki had done lot of work in health sector.

Earlier, the leader of opposition Akram Khan Durrani said a person Nowsherwan Barki from USA was giving directives for improvement in health sectors which was against the professional ethics.

He suggested the government to resolve the issues of protesting doctors amicably as the poor people were suffering due to closure of OPDs at government hospitals.

He said the government should have to hold dialogue with doctors along with the opposition members to find a way forward.

Inayatullah Khan of MMA criticized the conditions of the government hospitals across the province and questioned that whether the MTI act had enhance bed capacity for patients in different wards.

He said that poor people get have to wait for one year for operations and tests, adding that the government should not privatize the hospitals.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP and Khushdil Khan of ANP said the provision of basic health facilities was prime responsibilities of any government.

They pointed that anti rabbi vaccines and other basic vaccines were not event available in the government hospitals.