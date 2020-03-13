UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Offers 'unlimited' Credit To Help Companies Hurt By Virus Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:37 PM

Berlin offers 'unlimited' credit to help companies hurt by virus crisis

The German government on Friday promised "unlimited" credit to help companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as part of a massive help package worth at least half a billion euros

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):The German government on Friday promised "unlimited" credit to help companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as part of a massive help package worth at least half a billion euros.

"There is no upper limit to the credit offered by (state-owned development bank) KfW, that's the most important message," said Olaf Scholz.

Related Topics

German Bank Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y7p Launches in Pakistan to Resounding Mark ..

10 minutes ago

Champions League, Premier League swept aside as co ..

2 minutes ago

3 shopkeepers arrested in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

SBP injects Rs 1,035.950 billion

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: China and 17 European countries to ho ..

19 minutes ago

NAB chairman directs investigations of sharing pho ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.