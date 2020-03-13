Berlin offers 'unlimited' credit to help companies hurt by virus crisis

The German government on Friday promised "unlimited" credit to help companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as part of a massive help package worth at least half a billion euros

"There is no upper limit to the credit offered by (state-owned development bank) KfW, that's the most important message," said Olaf Scholz.