Berlin Offers 'unlimited' Credit To Help Companies Hurt By Virus Crisis
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:37 PM
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):The German government on Friday promised "unlimited" credit to help companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as part of a massive help package worth at least half a billion euros.
"There is no upper limit to the credit offered by (state-owned development bank) KfW, that's the most important message," said Olaf Scholz.