Berlin To Spend Up To $55Mln To Bring German Nationals Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Maas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:49 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The German authorities plan to spend up to 50 million Euros ($55.6 million) to bring home its citizens stuck in other countries due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"Thousands of German tourists are stuck across the globe at the moment. That is why the German government has decided to earmark up to 50 million euros for an operation to return [them]. Yesterday, we made a deal with commercial airlines on a one-of-a-kind flight program in order to bring back German tourists from the especially affected regions in the coming days," Maas told journalists.

He named Morocco, the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, Egypt and the Maldives as countries specified in the program.

As of Monday, there have been 6,012 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Germany, as well as 12 fatalities, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

There are currently over 160,000 cases worldwide in more than 140 countries.

More Stories From Health

