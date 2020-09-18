'Best healthcare facilities top priority of govt'

MPA Ch Latif Nazar has said that provision of modern healthcare facilities to the common man is the top priority of the government

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :MPA Ch Latif Nazar has said that provision of modern healthcare facilities to the common man is the top priority of the government.

He was visiting different wards of maternal and child healthcare centres functioning under the Social Security Department here Friday.

Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Younas Ayyaz, Senior Gynecologist Dr Rahat Rasheed and doctors were also present.

He said resources and sincere efforts were being made for provision of healthcarefacilities to children especially the newly born.