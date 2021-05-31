UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Best Healthcare Services To Be Ensured For Mother, Child: Dr Faisal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Best healthcare services to be ensured for mother, child: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday said that the government is committed to providing the best medical services at public hospitals for mother and child in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday said that the government is committed to providing the best medical services at public hospitals for mother and child in the country.

During visit to Mother and Child Health Center Aabpara, Dr Faisal said that innovative steps are being taken to further improve the facilities to control mother and child mortality rate in the country.

He said that the present government has paid special focus on the health sector and particularly on mother and child health by starting several mega projects. He said that effective measures are being adopted to achieve targets of universal health coverage (UHC).

He said that the government is working for expansion of universal health coverage (UHC) by investing in health systems, especially in Primary Health Care (PHC) and is committed to implement its agenda to achieve the target of UHC.

He reiterated the strengthening of Primary Health Care in the country and taking innovative steps to improve the health status of the population. He assured expansion in coverage of the Sehat Sahulat Program, which will be instrumental in decreasing the financial burden on the poor and marginalized population and endorsement of the Universal Health Coverage Benefit Package.

He said that the government is working on developing strategies and plans for strengthening the PHC services and implementation of UHC plan.

He urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to effectively counter the disease. He urged citizens to wear mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Visit Government Best

Recent Stories

SCC to discuss policy of Real Estate Registration ..

6 minutes ago

59,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

21 minutes ago

SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged laud ..

30 minutes ago

Offshore wind power connected to China's grid tops ..

5 minutes ago

China to tighten crackdown on capital market viola ..

5 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,475 new COVID-19 cases, 339 death ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.