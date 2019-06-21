UrduPoint.com
Best Performing Anti-polio Teams Rewarded

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak Friday distributed cash awards among five best anti-polio teams and urged workers and teams to emulate the spirit and passion demonstrated by the top five teams in campaign to eradicate polio

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak Friday distributed cash awards among five best anti-polio teams and urged workers and teams to emulate the spirit and passion demonstrated by the top five teams in campaign to eradicate polio.

Each of the top five teams received Rs 10,000 cash award and appreciation certificates from the DC at a ceremony held to acknowledge polio workers' services at Raza hall.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Ali Bukhari, CEO Health Dr Munawwar Abbas, provincial leader of WHO Pakistan, besides other officials attended the ceremony.

Prize winning anti-polio workers and team members included Lady Health Worker (LHW) Kausar Bano, LSP UC Shah Gardez Rubina Afzal, LHWs Razia and volunteer UC Jamal Pura Rehana, LHW Musarrat and volunteer Nabila of UC Alamdi Sura, Lady Sanitary Patrol Nazia and Kulsoom, LHW Fozia Ata, and volunteer Muneeba Shoukat.

The anti-polio workers thanked the deputy commissioner and THE health department for acknowledging their role.

