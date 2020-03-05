Bethlehem church to close after suspected corona virus cases: official

The church built on the Bethlehem site revered as the birthplace of Jesus is to close after a suspected outbreak of the coronavirus, a church official said Thursday

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The church built on the Bethlehem site revered as the birthplace of Jesus is to close after a suspected outbreak of the coronavirus, a church official said Thursday.

The Palestinian health ministry called for local churches, mosques and other institutions to close after a number of suspected cases at a hotel in the Holy Land city of Bethlehem.