UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bethlehem Church To Close After Suspected Corona Virus Cases: Official

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:25 PM

Bethlehem church to close after suspected corona virus cases: official

The church built on the Bethlehem site revered as the birthplace of Jesus is to close after a suspected outbreak of the coronavirus, a church official said Thursday

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The church built on the Bethlehem site revered as the birthplace of Jesus is to close after a suspected outbreak of the coronavirus, a church official said Thursday.

The Palestinian health ministry called for local churches, mosques and other institutions to close after a number of suspected cases at a hotel in the Holy Land city of Bethlehem.

Related Topics

Hotel Bethlehem SITE Church Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation&#039;s &#039;Hassan Sharif& ..

15 minutes ago

UAEJJF postpones sport activities, events over cor ..

15 minutes ago

DC stresses need of awareness raising programs for ..

3 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to Ban Entry for South Korean Citizens ..

3 minutes ago

EU Justice and Home Affairs Body to Discuss Aid to ..

3 minutes ago

Court awards life imprisonment, fine to murder acc ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.