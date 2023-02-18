UrduPoint.com

Better Environment Vital For Mental Grooming Of Kids, Says RPO

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary visited the Police public school here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary visited the Police public school here on Saturday.

SP Headquarters Rana Muhammad Ashraf, Principal Sobia Saqib and other officers welcomed him upon his arrival.

The Principal briefed the RPO in detail about the school's various departments and construction of more rooms.

RPO also went to the children's classes, shake hands with them and asked answers and questions.

Sohail Chaudhary said a better environment was indispensable for the mental development of children, adding that the children were our future and ordered all necessary steps to provide facilities to them.

Police public school was one of the best schools in Multan where the quality of education was not less than any private sector.

He said free education was given to the children of police martyrs while the kids of school teachers, retired and serving police officers and employees are given education with a 50% discount in the police public school.

He further ordered to devise a comprehensive policy for the upgradation and improvement of the school with the consultation of building department officials.

