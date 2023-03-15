Better health facilities to people top priority: Secretary health

Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Muhammad Nasir on Wednesday said that the government was taking steps to improve the health sector with an aim to provide better health facilities to the people in government hospitals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Muhammad Nasir on Wednesday said that the government was taking steps to improve the health sector with an aim to provide better health facilities to the people in government hospitals.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of the inaugural Gastroenterology (Stomach Department) at Civil Sandman Hospital Quetta.

On this occasion MS Civil Hospital Dr. Javed Akhtar, DMS Dr. Mehboob Qambrani and others senior doctors were present.

The Secretary health said that measures were being taken to bring the results of the steps to improve the health sector directly to the common man because providing quality health facilities to the citizens was one of the first priorities.

"We all have to work in the spirit of human service, making better use of the resources available to them", he noted.

The head of the Department of Gastroenterology Civil Hospital Associate Professor Dr. Sadiq Achakzai said that the Department of Gastroenterology would provide special diagnostic and treatment services for the diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from various types of diseases of the stomach, liver and kidneys.