UrduPoint.com

Better Health Facilities To People Top Priority: Secretary Health

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Better health facilities to people top priority: Secretary health

Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Muhammad Nasir on Wednesday said that the government was taking steps to improve the health sector with an aim to provide better health facilities to the people in government hospitals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Muhammad Nasir on Wednesday said that the government was taking steps to improve the health sector with an aim to provide better health facilities to the people in government hospitals.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of the inaugural Gastroenterology (Stomach Department) at Civil Sandman Hospital Quetta.

On this occasion MS Civil Hospital Dr. Javed Akhtar, DMS Dr. Mehboob Qambrani and others senior doctors were present.

The Secretary health said that measures were being taken to bring the results of the steps to improve the health sector directly to the common man because providing quality health facilities to the citizens was one of the first priorities.

"We all have to work in the spirit of human service, making better use of the resources available to them", he noted.

The head of the Department of Gastroenterology Civil Hospital Associate Professor Dr. Sadiq Achakzai said that the Department of Gastroenterology would provide special diagnostic and treatment services for the diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from various types of diseases of the stomach, liver and kidneys.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Man Nasir All From Government

Recent Stories

First Lady of North Macedonia visits GWU

First Lady of North Macedonia visits GWU

10 minutes ago
 Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Pat ..

Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Patients - Official

13 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

13 minutes ago
 IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukrain ..

IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukraine to Unveil in Few Days - Repo ..

13 minutes ago
 PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

10 minutes ago
 Oil Market Down 7% as US Banking Crisis Spreads to ..

Oil Market Down 7% as US Banking Crisis Spreads to Europe With Credit Suisse's W ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.