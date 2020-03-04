BHU being made operational round the clock : Minister

Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has given the task to special secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ajmal Bhatti regarding reactivation of Punjab Health Facilitation Management Company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has given the task to special secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ajmal Bhatti regarding reactivation of Punjab Health Facilitation Management Company.

She gave the instruction while presiding over a meeting at PHFMC head office here on Wednesday.

Provincial Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Cap. (R) Muhammad Usman Younas, Additional Secretary Development Umer Farooq and other officers were present on this occasion.

Special Secretary briefed the Minister about medical facilities being provided to the patients of the province through PHFMC.

Additional Secretary Development briefed in detailed about newly constructed trauma center.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that under PHFMS facility of every district should be reviewed according to its demography survey.

She said that basic health unit was being made operational round the clock under Chief Minister HealthInitiative. Best treatment facilities to the provided for far-flung areas by setting up more trauma centersin the province, she added.