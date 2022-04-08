UrduPoint.com

BHU Daran Fully Functional, Equipped To Deal Cases Of Child Mother Health

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 03:30 PM

BHU Daran fully functional, equipped to deal cases of child mother health

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for Merged Areas Asif Khan Mehsud has said that Basic Health Unit (BHU) Daran Orakzai is fully functional and equipped to deal mother and child healthcare cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for Merged Areas Asif Khan Mehsud has said that Basic Health Unit (BHU) Daran Orakzai is fully functional and equipped to deal mother and child healthcare cases.

In a press release, he said that with the efforts of PRC and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department all the needed facilities have been provided to BHU and for the first time a baby girl has been delivered in mother and child care section of the facility.

He said that BHU has been equipped with all the needed facilities by PRCS where maternal and child cases are now been easily dealt and free medicines are provided to patients.

He said that nine BHU and mobile Health Units (MHUs) at Ghulam Khan and Khyber have been set up in tribal districts on instructions of KP Governor. He said that PRCS is providing full support to BHU Karghan and Daran in Orakzai district for facilitation of people residing in these remote areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Mobile All

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says mass resignations is last optio ..

Sheikh Rashid says mass resignations is last option for govt

8 minutes ago
 vivo V23e New Color Launch Teased — Tipped for L ..

Vivo V23e New Color Launch Teased — Tipped for Launch on April 9, 2022

35 minutes ago
 With HUAWEI Sound X, Great Music is Just a Tap Awa ..

With HUAWEI Sound X, Great Music is Just a Tap Away

37 minutes ago
 German Economy Minister Says Gas Storage Facilitie ..

German Economy Minister Says Gas Storage Facilities 26% Full

2 minutes ago
 Engr. Dr. Mahmood Ahmad Sulehri, awarded PhD degre ..

Engr. Dr. Mahmood Ahmad Sulehri, awarded PhD degree in Civil Engineering by UET ..

43 minutes ago
 vivo V23 5G Impresses Photography Experts

Vivo V23 5G Impresses Photography Experts

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.