BHU Daran fully functional, equipped to deal cases of child mother health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for Merged Areas Asif Khan Mehsud has said that Basic Health Unit (BHU) Daran Orakzai is fully functional and equipped to deal mother and child healthcare cases.

In a press release, he said that with the efforts of PRC and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department all the needed facilities have been provided to BHU and for the first time a baby girl has been delivered in mother and child care section of the facility.

He said that BHU has been equipped with all the needed facilities by PRCS where maternal and child cases are now been easily dealt and free medicines are provided to patients.

He said that nine BHU and mobile Health Units (MHUs) at Ghulam Khan and Khyber have been set up in tribal districts on instructions of KP Governor. He said that PRCS is providing full support to BHU Karghan and Daran in Orakzai district for facilitation of people residing in these remote areas.