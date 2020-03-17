UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden-Sanders Vote Proceeds In 3 US States Despite Virus Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:11 PM

Biden-Sanders vote proceeds in 3 US states despite virus fears

Millions of anxious Americans troop to polling stations Tuesday in three states, but not Ohio, as the coronavirus pandemic roils the nation's Democratic primaries featuring frontrunner Joe Biden and his rival Bernie Sanders

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Millions of anxious Americans troop to polling stations Tuesday in three states, but not Ohio, as the coronavirus pandemic roils the nation's Democratic primaries featuring frontrunner Joe Biden and his rival Bernie Sanders.

Campaigning has shifted from rallies to online events, candidate debates are audience-free, and multiple states have postponed their primaries as the virus, which has killed more than 80 people nationwide, prompts unprecedented alterations to the political landscape in an election year.

Ohio became the latest and largest state to upend the voting schedule when officials ordered polling stations closed.

Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, defied a court ruling and declared a health emergency late Monday -- hours before residents of the industrial Midwestern battleground were to begin casting ballots.

Democrats are in the midst of choosing a nominee who will challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November's election, but doubts and concerns have undercut the process.

As Arizona, Florida, and Illinois prepare to vote Tuesday, there is confusion over whether polling stations will be safe, given the pandemic.

Voters are also conflicted about venturing out to cast ballots after Trump urged Americans to restrict gatherings to groups of fewer than 10.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Florida November From Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Globally, 6% respondents report experiencing sexua ..

5 minutes ago

SC allows bail to Khawaja brothers in Ashiyana hou ..

5 minutes ago

PM urges rich countries to  waive off loans of po ..

23 minutes ago

PSL suspended due to coronavirus

26 minutes ago

China reports 1 new domestic virus case but more i ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end in positive territory after globa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.