Biden-Sanders vote proceeds in 3 US states despite virus fears

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Millions of anxious Americans troop to polling stations Tuesday in three states, but not Ohio, as the coronavirus pandemic roils the nation's Democratic primaries featuring frontrunner Joe Biden and his rival Bernie Sanders.

Campaigning has shifted from rallies to online events, candidate debates are audience-free, and multiple states have postponed their primaries as the virus, which has killed more than 80 people nationwide, prompts unprecedented alterations to the political landscape in an election year.

Ohio became the latest and largest state to upend the voting schedule when officials ordered polling stations closed.

Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, defied a court ruling and declared a health emergency late Monday -- hours before residents of the industrial Midwestern battleground were to begin casting ballots.

Democrats are in the midst of choosing a nominee who will challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November's election, but doubts and concerns have undercut the process.

As Arizona, Florida, and Illinois prepare to vote Tuesday, there is confusion over whether polling stations will be safe, given the pandemic.

Voters are also conflicted about venturing out to cast ballots after Trump urged Americans to restrict gatherings to groups of fewer than 10.