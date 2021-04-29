UrduPoint.com
BioNTech Eyes Covid Vaccine For 12-15 Year Olds From June In EU

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:36 PM

BioNTech said Thursday that it expected its Covid-19 vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer, to be available to 12-to-15-year-olds in Europe from June

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :BioNTech said Thursday that it expected its Covid-19 vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer, to be available to 12-to-15-year-olds in Europe from June.

The German firm's CEO Ugur Sahin told Der Spiegel weekly that it was "in the final stretches" of preparing its submission for European regulatory approval. The evaluation of the trial data "takes four to six weeks on average", he added.

