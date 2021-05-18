Doctors warned that Australia's coronavirus vaccine rollout is being slowed down by concerns of blood clots for people aged above 50 years old

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Doctors warned that Australia's coronavirus vaccine rollout is being slowed down by concerns of blood clots for people aged above 50 years old.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) reported a significant proportion of people in the 50 to 70 age bracket who do not want to receive the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

The Federal government in April said people over the age of 50 would be administered the AstraZeneca vaccine on the advice of medical regulators after it was linked to a rare blood clotting disorder in recipients.

However, RACGP President Karen price said a large number of patients in that age group were delaying inoculation in the hope they will receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which the government has also acquired at a later date.

"Basically every consultation there is some degree of vaccine hesitancy and discussion," she told news Corp Australia on Monday.

"Some people are adamant they're going to wait. Even though I bring out my infographics, they're adamant they want to wait. Unfortunately, they've got this idea there's a superior vaccine.

"No amount of talking about statistics saying the blood clots are extremely rare is going to change some people's mind because they fear they will be the one." The warning came as the vaccine rollout, which has been plagued by supply issues, came under increasing scrutiny.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there had been 3.18 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Australia.

On Monday the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability heard that the rollout of vaccines in the sector has been an "abject failure".

Kate Eastman, the senior counsel assisting the landmark inquiry, told commissioners that as of May 6 only four percent of disability care residents had been vaccinated.