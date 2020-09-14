Blood donation awareness stresses

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Speakers at a ceremony have stressed the need of raising awareness about blood donation and screening of intending couples before marriage for thalassaemia.

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with the collaboration of Regional Blood Center (RBC) Sukkur on Monday arranged the ceremony where certificates were awarded to active blood donors and shields to stake holders who arranged maximum number of blood bags during camps.