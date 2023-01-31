(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A blood donation camp at Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Tuesday draws huge success, with students and faculty coming together to donate blood.

Over 200 bottles of blood were collected for children suffering from thalassemia and cancer on the first day of a two-day camp organised by the University's Blood Donor Society (BDS) in partnership with the Fatimid Foundation.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi not only visited the camp but also donated blood, and inspired others to follow suit.

The VC said the GCU Blood Donor Society has been donating over 1,600 units of blood every year. "This year's camp once again demonstrated the university's commitment for making a positive impact in the community," he added.