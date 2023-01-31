UrduPoint.com

Blood Donation Camp At Government College University (GCU)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 06:13 PM

Blood donation camp at Government College University (GCU)

A blood donation camp at Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Tuesday draws huge success, with students and faculty coming together to donate blood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A blood donation camp at Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Tuesday draws huge success, with students and faculty coming together to donate blood.

Over 200 bottles of blood were collected for children suffering from thalassemia and cancer on the first day of a two-day camp organised by the University's Blood Donor Society (BDS) in partnership with the Fatimid Foundation.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi not only visited the camp but also donated blood, and inspired others to follow suit.

The VC said the GCU Blood Donor Society has been donating over 1,600 units of blood every year. "This year's camp once again demonstrated the university's commitment for making a positive impact in the community," he added.

Related Topics

Lahore GCU Cancer From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Degrees of 15 lawyers proved fake

Degrees of 15 lawyers proved fake

1 second ago
 France faces fresh nationwide protest against pens ..

France faces fresh nationwide protest against pension reforms

2 seconds ago
 ECP seeks support of civil society to increase wom ..

ECP seeks support of civil society to increase women turnout

4 seconds ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns NAB amendm ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns NAB amendment case till April 26

6 seconds ago
 The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) noti ..

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension pr ..

8 seconds ago
 South Korea to Resume Construction of Reactors at ..

South Korea to Resume Construction of Reactors at Shin Hanul NPP - Industry Mini ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.