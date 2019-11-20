UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blood Donation Camp Set Up At Women University Bahawalpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:29 PM

Blood donation camp set up at Women University Bahawalpur

A blood donation camp was organized at the Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A blood donation camp was organized at the Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur.

Manager Marketing Regional Blood Center Zahid Qazi informed the students about the scientific procedure and importance of blood donation.

He motivated the faculty and students by presenting a short documentary about thalassemia patients.

Later, a team of doctors and trained medical staff of Indus Hospital Bahawalpur set a blood donation camp comprising of latest equipment and techniques for blood collection. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif visited the blood donation camp and appreciated the efforts of Indus Hospital Bahawalpur for adopting systematic and latest techniques of blood collection and performing such a noble task.

A large number of students and faculty members participated in the camp.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Women Government Blood

Recent Stories

National Media Council organises workshop on ‘Go ..

45 seconds ago

Idris Khattak likely forcibly disappeared

14 minutes ago

Dubai SME, FAB join efforts to facilitate receivab ..

16 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by an innings ..

19 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Says Saw No Evidence of Russian ..

1 minute ago

Blood Donation Camp established in Sukkur

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.