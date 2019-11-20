Blood donation camp set up at Women University Bahawalpur

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A blood donation camp was organized at the Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur

Manager Marketing Regional Blood Center Zahid Qazi informed the students about the scientific procedure and importance of blood donation.

He motivated the faculty and students by presenting a short documentary about thalassemia patients.

Later, a team of doctors and trained medical staff of Indus Hospital Bahawalpur set a blood donation camp comprising of latest equipment and techniques for blood collection. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif visited the blood donation camp and appreciated the efforts of Indus Hospital Bahawalpur for adopting systematic and latest techniques of blood collection and performing such a noble task.

A large number of students and faculty members participated in the camp.