Blood donation camp to be set up to express solidarity with Kashmiris

To express solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) , a blood donation camp will be set up on February 5

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :To express solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) , a blood donation camp will be set up on February 5.

According to a statement issued here, the Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society(PTWS) would organise the camp in collaboration with various NGOs at Tipu road in which people belonging to all walks of life would donate blood and express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The PTWS spokesman Muhammad Asad said that " it is a way to express our solidarity with victims of inhumanity".

