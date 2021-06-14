UrduPoint.com
Blood Donors Day: Police Donate Blood For Kids Suffering From Thalassaemia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:18 PM

Blood Donors Day: Police donate blood for kids suffering from Thalassaemia

A number of police personnel donated blood for kids suffering from Thalassaemia in line with World Blood Donation Day at police lines here Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :A number of police personnel donated blood for kids suffering from Thalassaemia in line with World Blood Donation Day at police lines here Monday.

The special blood donation camp was organized by Sundus Foundation attracting a good number of police personnel in line with orders from CPO Munir Masud Marth and instructions from IGP Punjab Inam Ghani, police spokesman said in a statement.

World Blood Donors Day was being observed today, June 14, all over the world with the slogan "Give Blood and Keep the World-beating".

SSP Operations Captain (Retired) Syed Zeeshan Haidar, SP Headquarters Bahar Hussain, DSP Headquarters Namreen Munir, Inspector Reserves Abdul Sattar Niazi, line officer Muhammad Asif and other police officials were present on the occasion.

SSP Operations heaped praise on NGOs working to help Thalassaemia patients like Sundus Foundation. He said that coronavirus epidemic and resultant lockdown had created obstacles in blood donation for patients and the very reason made police to take a step forward in aid of the children suffering from Thalassaemia.

He said that police would continue to donate blood in future too to help the children in need of blood transfusion to save their lives.

