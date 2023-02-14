UrduPoint.com

Blood Transfusion, Storage SOPs Implementation Stressed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Blood transfusion, storage SOPs implementation stressed

Nishtrar Medical University (NMU) VC Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad stressed the need of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) about blood transfusion and storage in true letter and spirit to refrain from its misuse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Nishtrar Medical University (NMU) VC Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad stressed the need of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) about blood transfusion and storage in true letter and spirit to refrain from its misuse.

Chairing a meeting of blood bank and transfusion here on Tuesday, he directed officials concerned to make monitoring of the process more effective.

MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Rao Amja, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, Dr Zahra Nazish, Dr Azam Khan and others were in attendance.

The VC instructed to devise a comprehensive strategy to check the misuse of blood.

He told the participants to monitor blood storage and transfusion more effectively.

Related Topics

Bank From Blood

Recent Stories

Airspace of Moldova Reopened - National Civil Avia ..

Airspace of Moldova Reopened - National Civil Aviation Authority

55 seconds ago
 OPEC Downgrades 2023 Oil Output Growth Forecast Ou ..

OPEC Downgrades 2023 Oil Output Growth Forecast Outside Organization to 67Mln Bp ..

14 minutes ago
 OPEC Fulfilled Oil Deal by 173% in January - Repor ..

OPEC Fulfilled Oil Deal by 173% in January - Report

14 minutes ago
 OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average ..

OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average by 95Mln Barrels in December - ..

14 minutes ago
 French Government Urges TotalEnergies to Reduce Fu ..

French Government Urges TotalEnergies to Reduce Fuel Prices at Gas Stations - Sp ..

14 minutes ago
 Imran's fake foreign conspiracy narrative stands e ..

Imran's fake foreign conspiracy narrative stands exposed: Pakistan Muslim League ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.