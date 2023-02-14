Blood transfusion, storage SOPs implementation stressed

Nishtrar Medical University (NMU) VC Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad stressed the need of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) about blood transfusion and storage in true letter and spirit to refrain from its misuse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Nishtrar Medical University (NMU) VC Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad stressed the need of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) about blood transfusion and storage in true letter and spirit to refrain from its misuse.

Chairing a meeting of blood bank and transfusion here on Tuesday, he directed officials concerned to make monitoring of the process more effective.

MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Rao Amja, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, Dr Zahra Nazish, Dr Azam Khan and others were in attendance.

The VC instructed to devise a comprehensive strategy to check the misuse of blood.

He told the participants to monitor blood storage and transfusion more effectively.