Bloodless Dialysis Machine Provided To Lahore, Says Ilhan Omar

Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich (@ItsFSW) Published April 23, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Bloodless dialysis machine provided to Lahore, says Ilhan Omar

The US Congresswoman says Pakistanis has given her a lot of love which she will never forget

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2022) US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Saturday said that, after Chicago, a bloodless dialysis machine was provided in Lahore which would enable kidney patients to undergo dialysis without drawing blood and millions of Pakistanis would benefit from this treatment.


Addressing an introductory function about Bloodless Dialysis Center at a local hotel in Lahore, Alhan Omar said that his visit to Pakistan was very good.
“Pakistanis gave me a lot of love which I will never forget.

The United States has a long-standing relationship that will never end and we want to help the Pakistani people in every field,” she said.
She also said bloodless healthcare facilities were using American technology which would yield positive results.


Pakistani-American Democrat leader Tahir Javed said that bloodless dialysis is 50% cheaper than hemodialysis which would reduce the pain of kidney patients and will not cause any problem like needle puncture.

It would not cause any disease and it would also make it easier for diabetics to be treated.
He said that this is the latest treatment for kidney dialysis in Pakistan which is being introduced in Pakistan after the United States and it would have positive results.
Earlier, Alhan Omar and Tahir Javed inaugurated the Bloodless Dialysis Center at Defense Lahore where they were given a tour of different departments of the Dialysis Center and were also briefed about the facilities provided to the patients at the center.

