UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BMCH To Soon Provide Every Medical Facility To Patients: MS Dr. Gachki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:58 PM

BMCH to soon provide every medical facility to patients: MS Dr. Gachki

Medial Superintendent (MS) of Bolan Medical Complex Hospital (BMCH) Dr. Kamalan Gachki on Friday said practical measures were being taken to address problems of the hospital in order to provide all medical facilities to patients

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Medial Superintendent (MS) of Bolan Medical Complex Hospital (BMCH) Dr. Kamalan Gachki on Friday said practical measures were being taken to address problems of the hospital in order to provide all medical facilities to patients.

He expressed these views while talking to paramedical staff while visiting the Gynecology Ward, Labor Room, Emergency and Operation Theater of the hospital to review cleanliness situation and attendance of the staff. DM Dr Abdul Rashid Jamali was also accompanied.

The head of Anesthesia briefed the MS about the performance and problems faced by the section.

Dr. Kamalan Gachki assured that the matter will be shared with higher authorities for addressal.

He said a request would be made to Secretary Health Balochistan and Principal Bolan Medical College to fill the vacancies of Junior Registrar of Anesthesia and other necessary staff.

Addressing the shortage of doctors of Anesthesia is one of the priorities of Secretary Health Balochistan Noor-ul-Haq Baloch, he mentioned.

He said that provision of medical facilities to patients was priority of the government and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Rashid Bolan All Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

1 minute ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

13 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

21 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

36 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

48 minutes ago

MoST to initiate separate regulatory board for EVs ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.