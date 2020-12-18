BMCH to soon provide every medical facility to patients: MS Dr. Gachki

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Medial Superintendent (MS) of Bolan Medical Complex Hospital (BMCH) Dr. Kamalan Gachki on Friday said practical measures were being taken to address problems of the hospital in order to provide all medical facilities to patients.

He expressed these views while talking to paramedical staff while visiting the Gynecology Ward, Labor Room, Emergency and Operation Theater of the hospital to review cleanliness situation and attendance of the staff. DM Dr Abdul Rashid Jamali was also accompanied.

The head of Anesthesia briefed the MS about the performance and problems faced by the section.

Dr. Kamalan Gachki assured that the matter will be shared with higher authorities for addressal.

He said a request would be made to Secretary Health Balochistan and Principal Bolan Medical College to fill the vacancies of Junior Registrar of Anesthesia and other necessary staff.

Addressing the shortage of doctors of Anesthesia is one of the priorities of Secretary Health Balochistan Noor-ul-Haq Baloch, he mentioned.

He said that provision of medical facilities to patients was priority of the government and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.