Bolivia Expands Mass Vaccination Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:17 PM

LA PAZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) --:Bolivia expanded its mass vaccination against COVID-19 to younger age groups in order to speed up the campaign, amid record numbers of infections in recent days.

"The government has decided to broaden the mass vaccination campaign to include people over 40 years of age starting today," Vice Minister of Epidemiological Promotion and Surveillance Maria Renee Castro announced on Wednesday.

Currently, 55,000 people are being immunized per day without overcrowding, the official said, which is why the health ministry decided to extend it to a younger age group and the public transportation sector.

According to the ministry, 1,145,107 people have been vaccinated with their first dose and 312,537 with their second dose, for a total of 1,457,644.

"We need to strengthen health measures, we have two tools at the moment: vaccination against the coronavirus and the basic health measures of using face masks, washing hands and social distancing," she said.

Bolivia has accumulated 355,349 COVID-19 cases and 14,124 deaths from the disease, according to the latest health ministry report.

