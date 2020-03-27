UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Book Making Suffers Blow Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:07 PM

Book making suffers blow amid COVID-19 crisis

Ongoing Coronavirus pandemic was delivering a severe blow to gambling or bookmaking in South Punjab and elsewhere forcing the bookmakers to opt for bank loans to meet expenses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ): Ongoing Coronavirus pandemic was delivering a severe blow to gambling or bookmaking in South Punjab and elsewhere forcing the bookmakers to opt for bank loans to meet expenses.

Life in different sectors has come to a standstill and sports is no exception, says a bookmaker who did not want to be identified.

Sports facilities are giving a deserted look and big sports events in different parts of the world postponed or cancelled leaving no room for bookmaking, he said adding that they do not have enough money to pay salaries to staff. Many bookmakers have sought bank loans to meet necessary expenses including staff salaries.

March used to be a busy month for bookmakers with famous international events scheduled but this year has turned out to be different after coronavirus forced almost all to stay indoors.

Regional traditional sports like horse race, Kabaddi, bull cart and animal cart race have also been cancelled.

The bookmaker said, he does not exactly know whether bookmaking business was zero everywhere.

However, attempts made by some bookmakers to invite betting on computer games failed to attract people for fear of fixed results.

The bookmaker said: "I am advising the people I owe money, to seek forgiveness from Almighty."

Related Topics

World Sports Business Punjab Kabaddi Bank Money All From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh- Balochistan border seals

59 seconds ago

Pak Army, administrations to defeat coronavirus ..

1 minute ago

Municipal continuous cleanliness operations in Suk ..

1 minute ago

Libraries use 3D to print protective visors in Lit ..

1 minute ago

Twenty Percent of Russia's COVID-19-Positive Peopl ..

1 minute ago

First COVID-19 Deaths in South Africa Confirmed as ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.