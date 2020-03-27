Book making suffers blow amid COVID-19 crisis

Ongoing Coronavirus pandemic was delivering a severe blow to gambling or bookmaking in South Punjab and elsewhere forcing the bookmakers to opt for bank loans to meet expenses

Life in different sectors has come to a standstill and sports is no exception, says a bookmaker who did not want to be identified.

Sports facilities are giving a deserted look and big sports events in different parts of the world postponed or cancelled leaving no room for bookmaking, he said adding that they do not have enough money to pay salaries to staff. Many bookmakers have sought bank loans to meet necessary expenses including staff salaries.

March used to be a busy month for bookmakers with famous international events scheduled but this year has turned out to be different after coronavirus forced almost all to stay indoors.

Regional traditional sports like horse race, Kabaddi, bull cart and animal cart race have also been cancelled.

The bookmaker said, he does not exactly know whether bookmaking business was zero everywhere.

However, attempts made by some bookmakers to invite betting on computer games failed to attract people for fear of fixed results.

The bookmaker said: "I am advising the people I owe money, to seek forgiveness from Almighty."