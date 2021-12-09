UrduPoint.com

Booster Shot Provides Protection Against Omicron: Pfizer

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 04:28 PM

Booster shot provides protection against Omicron: Pfizer

A booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine would provide enough protection against the Omicron variant while two doses may not be sufficient, said COVID-19 vaccine developers Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE on Wednesday

NEW YORK, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:A booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine would provide enough protection against the Omicron variant while two doses may not be sufficient, said COVID-19 vaccine developers Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE on Wednesday.

Three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine would generate sufficient serum antibodies to neutralize the Omicron variant, said a joint release by the two companies citing results from an initial laboratory study.

The study shows that two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine "may not be sufficient to protect against infection with the Omicron variant."However, individuals administered with two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may still be protected against severe forms of diseases resulting from Omicron infection, according to the release.

