Booster vaccine available in New Zealand from end of November

Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will start being administered from Nov. 29 in New Zealand, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday

WELLINGTON, Nov. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) --:Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will start being administered from Nov. 29 in New Zealand, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday.

The country's regulatory authority Medsafe has already approved the use of Pfizer as a booster for people above 18, Hipkins told a press conference.

The decision followed further advice to the cabinet from the vaccine technical advisory group.

"Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. Booster doses will be available free for anyone in New Zealand aged 18 or older who has completed their two-dose course more than six months ago," Hipkins said, adding people will be able to access boosters in New Zealand, whether they received their earlier doses here or overseas.