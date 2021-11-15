UrduPoint.com

Booster Vaccine Available In New Zealand From End Of November

Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will start being administered from Nov. 29 in New Zealand, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday

The country's regulatory authority Medsafe has already approved the use of Pfizer as a booster for people above 18, Hipkins told a press conference.

The decision followed further advice to the cabinet from the vaccine technical advisory group.

"Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. Booster doses will be available free for anyone in New Zealand aged 18 or older who has completed their two-dose course more than six months ago," Hipkins said, adding people will be able to access boosters in New Zealand, whether they received their earlier doses here or overseas.

