UrduPoint.com

BoP To Open LCs Of Pharmaceutical Industry If Other Banks Deny: Dr Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 07:20 PM

BoP to open LCs of pharmaceutical industry if other banks deny: Dr Javed

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram has directed the Bank of Punjab (BoP) to solve the problems of the pharmaceutical industry by opening the Letters of Credit of importers, whose LCs were being denied by the other banks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram has directed the Bank of Punjab (BoP) to solve the problems of the pharmaceutical industry by opening the Letters of Credit of importers, whose LCs were being denied by the other banks.

The minister was speaking at the concluding ceremony of a two-day Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo, held at the Lahore Expo Centre, here on Thursday.

Dr Akram said the hospitals had also been allowed to not wait for distributors or manufacturers and open the LCs themselves. "We are passing through difficult times, but the situation will improve soon," he hoped.

Talking to the media after the visit, the caretaker minister said the pharmaceutical industry was also severely affected by the country's economic crisis as materials and other equipment were not coming from abroad.

He said the Bank of Punjab had been instructed to deal with the issue, adding now the bank would open the LCs for anyone who was having a problem with any other bank.

Earlier, on arrival at the Expo Centre, the organiser of the exhibition and Prime Event Management Director Kamran Abbasi welcomed the caretaker minister.

The expo was organised by the Prime Event Management, in collaboration with the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA).

The caretaker minister visited different stalls and heard the problems of the exhibitors. He also participated in the conference and expressed his views.

More than 100 pharmaceutical companies including some foreign companies exhibited their products and technology at the show. During business-to-business (B2B) deals, many companies signed mutual contracts of huge value.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Punjab Visit Bank Bank Of Punjab Media Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP v ..

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP visit Museum of the Future

8 minutes ago
 Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to fa ..

Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to facilitate masses: Dr. Rubaba

2 minutes ago
 Sullivan to Meet With EU Allies on February 22 to ..

Sullivan to Meet With EU Allies on February 22 to Discuss New Russia Sanctions - ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt taking decisions inevitable for saving Pakist ..

Govt taking decisions inevitable for saving Pakistan from default: Faisal Kundi

4 minutes ago
 NTDC issues appointment letters to 12 employees un ..

NTDC issues appointment letters to 12 employees under deceased quota

4 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Austrian Ambassad ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Austrian Ambassador Over Expulsion of Diplomats ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.