Botswana Achieves WHO COVID-19 Vaccination Target: President

Thu 02nd December 2021

Botswana achieves WHO COVID-19 vaccination target: president

Botswana has achieved the World Health Organization (WHO) target of vaccinating 40 percent of the entire population by December 2021, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said on Wednesday

GABORONE, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:

Masisi made this announcement when addressing the nation about the southern African country's latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that as of Nov. 29, an estimated 1,053,361 people, or 75.

7 percent of the targeted Botswana citizens and residents aged over 18, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 950,973, or 68.4 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The country's population is around 2.35 million.

The vaccination rate also exceeds the 64 percent target Botswana had set to achieve by the end of this year, Masisi added, noting that it is a remarkable achievement given the vaccine delivery challenges for the African continent.

