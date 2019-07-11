UrduPoint.com
Brain Structure May Play Key Role In Psychosis

Variations in the structure of the choroid plexus, which produces cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), could play a key role in psychosis

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Variations in the structure of the choroid plexus, which produces cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), could play a key role in psychosis.A team that Dr.

Paulo Lizano of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA led has now investigated this vital structure.In doing so, they found that there could be a link between its size and the development of psychosis.The choroid plexus and its product, CSF, are crucial parts of the neurological system.

CSF helps cushion the brain within the skull, and the choroid plexus forms a barrier between the brain and the CFS, which helps filter out toxins and keeps blood components from entering the brain.It also allows some molecules to pass through, including those involved with the immune system.This study which now appears in the American Journal of Psychiatry involved three groups of people: participants with a diagnosis of psychosis, one of their first degree relatives, and people with no history of psychosis (the controls).

Each participant underwent a structural MRI brain scan, and the researchers found that the volume of the choroid plexus was larger in those who had psychosis.They also found that the volume of the choroid plexus among first degree relatives was larger than that of the controls but smaller than that of those with psychosis.However, these were not the only significant findings from the group with psychosis.The researchers also found that larger choroid plexus volume correlated with reduced gray matter, smaller amygdala volume, lower cognitive scores, larger ventricle volume, and lower levels of neural connectivity.Although they cannot yet say with certainty, the researchers believe that these findings could also offer clues as to the pathology of psychosis.

More Stories From Health

