Brain tumor successfully operated in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :First brain tumor operation was successfully conducted at Liaquat University Hospital's Neurosurgery ward here Monday with the help of state of the art Ultrasonic Aspirator machine imported from

According to the Director Administration of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Abdul Sattar Jatoi, this was the first operation which had been conducted free of cost through this state of the art technology in 70 year's history of the Hospital.

Professor Dr. Riaz Raja along with his team members Dr. Pir Asad, Dr. Sanaullah and others successfully removed tumor of 45 years old patient Saima of Hyderabad. The operation process lasted for two and half hour, Director Admin said.

He said Sindh Govt. had provided Ultrasonic Aspirator machine imported from Germany to LUMHS hospital Hyderabad which had been purchased at the cost of Rs.15 million.

The Director (Admin) said with the personal interest of the Chief Minister Sindh, Health Minister and Secretary Health, this state of the art machine had been purchased for civil hospital Hyderabad.

In private hospitals, this kind of operation costs approximately Rs. 1 million while this facility has been provided in LUMHS hospital free of cost, Jatoi said.

He stated that Neurosurgery, Urology and Peads wards had been upgraded and state of the art machines were installed in LU Hospital to facilitate the patients coming from Sindh and Balochistan.