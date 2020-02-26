Brazil Confirms First Coronavirus Case In Latin America
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:16 PM
Brazil's health ministry said on Wednesday a Sao Paulo resident has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the first such case recorded in Latin America
Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Brazil's health ministry said on Wednesday a Sao Paulo resident has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the first such case recorded in Latin America.
The 61-year-old patient had returned on February 21 from the Lombardy region of Italy, the epicenter of an outbreak in the European country, Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique said.