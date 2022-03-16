UrduPoint.com

Brazil Confirms First Two Cases Of Deltacron Coronavirus Variant

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 16, 2022 | 05:35 PM

Brazil confirms first two cases of Deltacron coronavirus variant

Brazil has confirmed two cases of infection with the new Deltacron variant of the coronavirus, which combines genetic characteristics of the Delta and Omicron variants, Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said Tuesday

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) --:Brazil has confirmed two cases of infection with the new Deltacron variant of the coronavirus, which combines genetic characteristics of the Delta and Omicron variants, Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said Tuesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been monitoring the spread of Deltacron since early March, after it was first identified in France.

"Our genomic surveillance service has already identified two cases in Brazil. One in Amapa, another in Para," said Queiroga, referring to two northern states.

Despite a decline in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Brazil, health authorities must remain vigilant, said Queiroga, urging the public to get fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

World France Amapa Brazil March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 ..

Vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 Series

10 minutes ago
 Chargé Aggeler Praises U.S.-Pakistan Partnership ..

Chargé Aggeler Praises U.S.-Pakistan Partnership in Fighting COVID-19

14 minutes ago
 Delay in IMF loans damaged the economy: Mian Zahid ..

Delay in IMF loans damaged the economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

19 minutes ago
 03-day farm advisers training workshop on ‘Role ..

03-day farm advisers training workshop on ‘Role of Farm Advisers in Agricultur ..

21 minutes ago
 Sindh CM's indictment postponed in NAB reference

Sindh CM's indictment postponed in NAB reference

23 minutes ago
 Govt to procure 6 mln tons wheat to fulfill domest ..

Govt to procure 6 mln tons wheat to fulfill domestic requirement

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>