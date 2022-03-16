Brazil confirms first two cases of Deltacron coronavirus variant

(@imziishan)

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) --:Brazil has confirmed two cases of infection with the new Deltacron variant of the coronavirus, which combines genetic characteristics of the Delta and Omicron variants, Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said Tuesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been monitoring the spread of Deltacron since early March, after it was first identified in France.

"Our genomic surveillance service has already identified two cases in Brazil. One in Amapa, another in Para," said Queiroga, referring to two northern states.

Despite a decline in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Brazil, health authorities must remain vigilant, said Queiroga, urging the public to get fully vaccinated.