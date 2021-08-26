Brazil Kickstarts Third Dose Vaccinations for People Aged Over 70 - Health Ministry

Brazilian Health Ministry announced it would start delivering the third COVID-19 vaccine dose to people over 70 years old and to those with weak immune systems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Brazilian Health Ministry announced it would start delivering the third COVID-19 vaccine dose to people over 70 years old and to those with weak immune systems.

"A booster dose of vaccines will be given to all the immunosuppressed people 28 days after the second shot and to those aged over 70, who were vaccinated 6 months ago or more," the health ministry wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The booster vaccination drive will be launched on September 15. Pfizer vaccine is the preferred choice as a booster, with AstraZeneca and Janssen shots also possible, the ministry added.

Brazil has registered over 20 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll stands at over 570,000 people, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the US.

Sluggish vaccination campaign, poor government's handling of the pandemic, the spread of a highly contagious Delta variant aggravate the epidemiological crisis in the country. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is fiercely slammed for his policy on countering COVID-19. Bolsonaro used to called coronavirus a "little flu or the sniffles" and prefers not to wear a mask even at big political events. Last August, the president refused to purchase 70 million Pfizer doses at half price as part of the UK and US assistance to the country.

A contract for supply of 20 million vaccine doses from India's Bharat Biotech was later suspended because of irregularities in the process, while another $45 million upfront payment to a Singapore-based company, raised concerns over corruption.