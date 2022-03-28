Brazil registers 10,239 new COVID-19 cases, 117 related deaths

Brazil registered 10,239 cases and 117 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 29,842,418 and the national death toll to 658,879, the Ministry of Health said Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Brazil registered 10,239 cases and 117 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 29,842,418 and the national death toll to 658,879, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19 has been declining since Feb. 11, following a record number of cases in January due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

The seven-day moving average of cases in Brazil stood at 30,276 as of Sunday while deaths stood at 239.

Health authorities across the country have begun to make pandemic sanitary measures such as masking and social distancing more flexible due to the lower number of cases and the continued advance of mass vaccination.

As of Saturday, 159.8 million people had been fully vaccinated against the disease, equivalent to 74.4 percent of the population, and 175.4 million had received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to official data.