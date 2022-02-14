Brazil registers 140,234 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SAO PAULO, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:Brazil registered 140,234 COVID-19 infections and 896 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide counts to 27,425,743 and 638,048, respectively, the National Council of Health Secretaries said Saturday.

The national seven-day moving average of deaths reached 892, while that of daily infections stood at 136,067.

As of Friday, 152.2 million people nationwide have been fully vaccinated, and 55.3 million have received a booster shot, according to official data.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, only after the United States, and the world's third largest caseload, following the United States and India.