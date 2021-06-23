Brazil registers 18 mln COVID-19 cases

Brazil has recorded over 18 million COVID-19 cases, including 87,822 infections in the past 24 hours, for a total of 18,054,653 positive cases, the Ministry of Health reported Tuesday

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Brazil has recorded over 18 million COVID-19 cases, including 87,822 infections in the past 24 hours, for a total of 18,054,653 positive cases, the Ministry of Health reported Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 2,131 more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 504,717, said the ministry.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 240.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the ministry.

More than 90.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 24.5 million people have received two jabs, said official figures.