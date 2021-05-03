Brazil reports 1,202 more deaths from COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Mon 03rd May 2021

Brazil reported 1,202 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 407,639, the country's Ministry of Health said Sunday

SAO PAULO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Brazil reported 1,202 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 407,639, the country's Ministry of Health said Sunday.

The ministry said that another 28,935 cases were reported in the same period, bringing the total caseload to 14,754,910.

Brazil is currently easing lockdown measures with a controlled reopening of shops and other economic activities after the hospital system was overwhelmed in February, March and April.

In April, Brazil reported more than 78,000 deaths from COVID-19, the deadliest month so far.

